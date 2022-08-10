REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Tower by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 109.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 563,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

AMT stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

