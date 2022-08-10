REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,168,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

