REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.