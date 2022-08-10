REDW Wealth LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.23. 5,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,123. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.03.

