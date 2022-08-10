REDW Wealth LLC Sells 58 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

