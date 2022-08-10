Reef Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $89.09 million and $9.51 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,677.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00175213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130822 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,863,821,284 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

