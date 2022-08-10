Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGA. Barclays restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.65. The company had a trading volume of 371,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

