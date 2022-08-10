Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $176.20 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ren has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $176.20 million and approximately $122.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,935.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

