Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 191.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 176.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

