Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0004

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 36% against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $127,125.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

