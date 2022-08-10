Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 645 ($7.79) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 600 ($7.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.88 ($7.45).

RTO stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 549.60 ($6.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,780,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.20. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.00). The stock has a market cap of £10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3,925.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

