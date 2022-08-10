Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 645 ($7.79) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 600 ($7.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.88 ($7.45).

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.1 %

RTO stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 549.60 ($6.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,780,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.20. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.00). The stock has a market cap of £10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3,925.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

