Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Repay Stock Performance

Repay stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 16.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Repay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 991,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Repay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,178 shares during the period.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

