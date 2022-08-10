Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TPIC opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $339,000.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.