Reviewing Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.63 $1.51 billion N/A N/A Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.85 billion N/A $322.60 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.45%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.05% 11.65% 0.82% Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, water and wastewater, and pulp and paper, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

