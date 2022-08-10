Reviewing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Canoo alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magna International 2 3 6 0 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Magna International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.99%. Magna International has a consensus target price of $76.55, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Magna International.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -94.60% -65.72% Magna International 1.90% 9.94% 4.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Magna International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 367.68 -$346.77 million ($1.99) -1.75 Magna International $36.24 billion 0.49 $1.51 billion $2.26 27.19

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magna International beats Canoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.