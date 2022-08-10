Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.98-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 11,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

