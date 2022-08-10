Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 16,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

