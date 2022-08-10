RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,340,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 920,000 shares of company stock worth $606,500 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.