RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,340,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 920,000 shares of company stock worth $606,500 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.