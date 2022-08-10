RichQUACK.com 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.29 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015013 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039742 BTC.
About RichQUACK.com
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.