Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

