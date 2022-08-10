Robert W. Baird Increases Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $105.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 11.3 %

Workiva stock traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 10,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Workiva by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.