Robert W. Baird Increases Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $105.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.
Workiva Stock Up 11.3 %
Workiva stock traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 10,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
