Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,753. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

