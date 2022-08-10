Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Up 3% This Week

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00016829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $32.63 million and $18.32 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039788 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014629 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,100,786 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

