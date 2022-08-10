Roy Twite Buys 12 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,287 ($15.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($186.61).

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.60) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,303 ($15.74). The company had a trading volume of 239,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,670.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,360.30. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

