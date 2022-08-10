Royal Bank of Canada Increases BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE BTB.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,098. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.44 and a 52 week high of C$4.42.

In other news, Director Michel Léonard purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,111 shares in the company, valued at C$1,222,630.68. Insiders acquired a total of 18,251 shares of company stock valued at $70,846 over the last 90 days.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

