Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $60.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.62.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 140,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nuvei’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,492,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

