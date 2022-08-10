Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$67.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.06.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.81. 49,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.40. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.