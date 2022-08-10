Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.06.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.81. 49,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.40. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

