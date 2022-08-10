Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.