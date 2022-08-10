Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 66.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

