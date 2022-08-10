Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE RYI opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

