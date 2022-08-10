saffron.finance Price Tops $91.83 (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $53,449.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $91.83 or 0.00383392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,951.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003882 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037688 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130683 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064263 BTC.
saffron.finance Profile
saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.
Buying and Selling saffron.finance
