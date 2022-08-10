SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,491,000 after buying an additional 188,013 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 649,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period.
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
