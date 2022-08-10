Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.63. 102,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 183.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

