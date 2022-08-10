Sallie B. Bailey Purchases 25 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $207.35 on Wednesday, reaching $4,400.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,379. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,232.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4,525.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.