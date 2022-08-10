Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

