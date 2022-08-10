SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
SAP Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.