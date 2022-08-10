SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

SAP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

