Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sarcos Technology and Robotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,180. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 237.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.