SB Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.