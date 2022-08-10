Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of SHA stock traded down €0.11 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.57 ($5.68). 321,986 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.77. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.08).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

