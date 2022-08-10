Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 10,402,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.