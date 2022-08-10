Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.