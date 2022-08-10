Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,798 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

