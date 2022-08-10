Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

