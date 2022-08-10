Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

