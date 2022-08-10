Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $375.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

