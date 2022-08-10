Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,389 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

