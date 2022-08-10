Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,972 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -470.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

