Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32.

