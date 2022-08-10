SCP Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,749. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.24.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

