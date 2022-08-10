SCP Investment LP Invests $254,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Newmont comprises 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 465,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,904. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

